 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Antitrust watchdog probing Naver, Coupang over alleged misleading advertising: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2022 - 21:10       Updated : Jul 12, 2022 - 21:30
The Fair Trade Commission’s main office in Sejong (Yonhap)
The Fair Trade Commission’s main office in Sejong (Yonhap)

South Korea's antitrust regulator has conducted an on-site probe into internet giant Naver and e-commerce firm Coupang over their allegedly exaggerated or deceptive advertising practices, industry sources said Tuesday.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) recently sent staff to the headquarters of the two companies located in Seongnam, south of Seoul, and Seoul's eastern ward of Songpa, respectively, to investigate the allegations that they engaged in illegal advertising practices.

Naver is suspected of exaggerating the amount of credit card points of the Naver-Hyundai Card with a vaguely worded online advertisement suggesting that a user can get up to 11.4 million won ($8,724) per month as a cash reward.

The internet giant is also accused of exaggerating the number of users of Naver Plus Membership, which offers a 5-percent discount on transactions made via Naver Pay, by not deleting accounts that have cancelled their memberships.

Last month, Naver said more than 8 million users had signed up for the service.

The FTC was also looking into allegations that Coupang set higher prices for paid membership users.

A Coupang Wow user is supposed to get discounts after paying a

4,900 won monthly fee, but there are complaints that non-paying users are offered cheaper prices in some cases.

An FTC official declined to comment on the ongoing probe. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114