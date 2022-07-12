Logistics venture DSF signed MOU to support Ukraine

Participants of the joint seminar to support Ukraine on June 22 in Busan. (DSF L&I)
Korean logistics venture DSF L&I has signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-profit organization Eurasian Business Association to implement relief and restoration projects in Ukraine, the company said Tuesday.
The signing ceremony was held last month during a seminar on humanitarian aid and post-war recovery in Ukraine that took place in On General Hospital, Busan, it added.
The seminar was co-hosted by the Ukraine Support Joint Task Force, Green Doctors Foundation and Eurasian Business Association.
Under the MOU, the two sides pledged to create platforms to carry out various projects in Ukraine. They also plan to exchange information and offer legal advice.
DSF L&I is a venture, patent company and smart logistics provider. It has been offering logistics advice for relief and reconstruction projects in Ukraine, according to the company. “Our smart logistics platform will work to the best in speeding up relief, resource supply, and other support processes for Ukraine,” said Park Nam, CEO of DSF L&I.
By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com
