Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Chopin concertos outdoors

Concert pianist Cho Seong-jin (Credit)





Cho Seong-jin, one of South Korea’s most sought-after pianists, will perform the complete the Chopin Piano Concertos outdoors, his management Credia said Tuesday.



The concert, which was originally scheduled for last year but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Yonsei University‘s Amphitheater at 7:30 pm on Aug. 31.



Kremerata Baltica, a 25-year-old chamber orchestra consisting of musicians from Baltic countries founded by violinist Gideon Kremer, will join him on the stage.



The 28-year old pianist will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and No. 2, marking the first performance of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in South Korea by Cho. The performance of both concertos in a single concert is rare.



Cho publicly performed the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 for the final at the 17th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2015 and became the first Korean to win the competition. In 2016, he made his official studio recording debut under the Deutsche Grammophon label with Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.1. In August 2021, the Berlin-based musician recorded Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 with the London Symphony Orchestra led by the Italian maestro Gianandrea Noseda.



Cho will perform the same repertoire on Aug. 30 at the Sejong Arts Center in Sejong City.



“It’s physically challenging, but it’s a good opportunity to focus musically,” Cho said.



In addition to the Chopin pieces, Cho will join clarinetist Kim Han to perform Francis Poulenc’s Sonata for Clarinet and Gershwin’s Prelude No.1.





Kremerata Baltica (Credia)





The concert marks the launch of “Credia Proms,” a concert series taking place at Yonsei University’s Amphitheater, which can seat more than 7,000 people.



Tickets, ranging from 70,000 won to 110,000 won, will be available from Friday. (gypark@heraldcorp.com)

