National Theater unveils 2022-2023 season program

National Theater of Korea, located in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, South Korea (National Theater of Korea)
From barrier-free shows to an orchestra conducted by a robot, the National Theater of Korea on Tuesday unveiled more than 60 productions, old and new, for the upcoming season.
The National Repertory Season 2022-2023 consists of a total of 61 productions, including 26 premieres and 10 repertoires by national arts groups in theater, traditional drama, dance and orchestra.
The new season, from Aug. 31 to June 30, 2023, kicks off with National Changgeuk Company of Korea’s “Rabbit’s Eight Sufferings,” a story based on pansori “Sugungga” which will be staged from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
With diversity and coexistence as overarching themes, the season, now in its 11th year, aims to expand accessibility for the disabled with barrier-free performances. “Together As One,” a musical play adapted from Park Ji-li’s novel, is about the struggle of the twin brothers “Hop” and “Che,” who have nothing in common but being short, and is one of the four barrier-free productions for the season. A barrier-free performance refers to one which aims to provide services for audience members with physical or developmental disabilities. They may include audio description, sign language interpretation, written translation, or relaxed performances for persons with developmental disabilities and autism.
Commemorating its 60th anniversary, the National Dance Company of Korea, rooted in traditional Korean dance, will present “Hodong” with a new interpretation of the centuries-long story of Prince Hodong. The aim is to redefine the identity of dramatic dance and build a new tradition in the genre.
Closing the season, the National Orchestra of Korea, made up of traditional instruments, will perform a concert led by a robotic conductor. “Disproof “ will be held in association with the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and aims to search for new possibilities in art.
Nine troupes will participate in the repertory program: Three resident companies ― the National Changgeuk Company of Korea, National Dance Company of Korea and National Orchestra of Korea ― and seven state-run organizations ― the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company, Korean National Ballet and National Theater Company of Korea, Korea National Opera, National Chorus of Korea, Korean National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Jeongdong Theater of Korea.
For the performances this year, tickets will be available from Tuesday on the National Theater of Korea website. For more information on the upcoming performances, visit www.ntok.go.kr
.
(gypark@heraldcorp.com)