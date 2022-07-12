Foreign minister vows to strengthen alliance with new US ambassador to Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin greeted newly appointed US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg and shared their commitment to bolster the Korea-US alliance on Tuesday.
The US diplomat has just begun his duty as the ambassador, filling the post left vacant about 1 1/2 years after his predecessor Harry Harris left upon the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Goldberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday.
“It is the Korean government’s utmost priority to promote the common values of human rights, freedom, democracy and law, which are core values shared between the US and Korea,” Park said, greeting the new ambassador at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Seoul.
“Based on these values the Korea- US alliance will further develop into a global comprehensive strategic alliance. I believe the ambassador will play a critical role to realize this goal.”
Addressing the challenges of North Korea’s nuclear threats, the global supply chain crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, Park said the US and Korea would work together to overcome the difficulties.
Goldberg responded by underscoring the strong alliance of the two countries.
“The alliance between the United States and Korea has been and continues to be a bedrock of security here in the Korean Peninsula and also in the region, and has helped maintain the peace of the region for many decades,” Goldberg said.
“And now, thanks to our two presidents and the communique that they issued when President Biden was here in Seoul, we are embarked on a global strategic partnership, one that is so important to the security and economic well-being of our two countries.”
The ambassador praised how South Korea is admired for the country’s progress in technological and scientific fields, as well as its cultural contributions, and said the two could “do so much more as allies and friends” if they work together.
As his first weekend appointment in Seoul, the US ambassador is expected to participate in the Seoul Queer Culture Festival, slated to take place in Seoul Plaza, next to Seoul City Hall, on Saturday.
While it is not the first time a US ambassador has taken part in the festival, Goldberg will be the first to deliver remarks there to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community.
Ambassadors from Canada and New Zealand are also expected to participate.
Police are gearing up to strengthen security measures for the upcoming Pride festival in central Seoul this weekend.
According to police, they were ordered to maintain vigilance after the recent assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised concerns over public security.
A rally in protest of the event will reportedly take place opposite from the festival venue on Saturday, according to police.
The US Embassy has long supported the annual festival, taking part by installing booths at the annual event since 2015, when the US Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) shakes hands with newly appointed US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) speaks with newly appointed US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)