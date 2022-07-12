Yoon's new official residence to be ready as early as this week

President Yoon Suk-yeol's new official residence is likely to be ready as early as this week, allowing him and first lady Kim Keon-hee to move in by next month, an official said Tuesday.

The foreign minister's official residence is currently being renovated to be used as the new presidential residence in line with Yoon's decision to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound nearby.

Yoon took office in May after winning the election on a pledge to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae -- a secluded and majestic compound on a hill -- to better connect with the people.

Since inauguration day, he has worked from the new presidential office adjacent to the defense ministry while commuting from his private home in southern Seoul.

"We're in the final stages of construction work with the aim of completing it by Friday," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

Even with potential delays due to the current rainy season, Yoon and the first lady are expected to move into their new home before the end of this month and no later than mid-August.

The apartment where they currently live, which has been their home for a decade since they got married, is likely to be left empty for now.

Moving to the new residence will shorten Yoon's commute.

Even with a motorcade, the commute from Yoon's private residence has been around 10 minutes, while from the new residence it is expected to take around 5 minutes. (Yonhap)