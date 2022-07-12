 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon says focus on protecting people's livelihoods from economic crisis

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2022 - 10:46       Updated : Jul 12, 2022 - 11:12
President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions from a distance amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the presidential press corps as he arrives at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions from a distance amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the presidential press corps as he arrives at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday his focus is on protecting people's livelihoods from the economic crisis as he took questions from reporters a day after daily Q&A sessions were suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the press corps.

Yoon greeted reporters as he arrived for work by saying he had heard some of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and wanted them to work from home for their own safety and the safety of others in the building.

Yoon shares his office building with the presidential press corps. After several reporters tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the presidential office said Monday it was temporarily suspending daily doorstepping with the president and taking other steps to minimize contact between Yoon and reporters.

The decision prompted speculation the presidential office had gone into crisis management mode as Yoon's unrefined impromptu remarks during the Q&A sessions have been blamed as one of the reasons for a steady decline in his approval ratings.

"Ask if you have a question. Let's just do one and go inside," Yoon told reporters who stood waiting for him from about 7 to 8 meters away, which was farther away than usual.

Asked how he plans to handle the economy, which has been hit by rising inflation and global supply chain disruptions, he answered, "The most important thing is to make sure people's livelihoods aren't hit by the economic crisis."

Yoon also responded to a question about measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19, saying the government will likely hold a COVID-19 response meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday and announce its "basic policy."

"Take care, everyone," Yoon said. "If it's okay with you, let's set it up over there in a few days," he added, referring to the press line. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114