Yoon says focus on protecting people's livelihoods from economic crisis

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions from a distance amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the presidential press corps as he arrives at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday his focus is on protecting people's livelihoods from the economic crisis as he took questions from reporters a day after daily Q&A sessions were suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the press corps.

Yoon greeted reporters as he arrived for work by saying he had heard some of them had tested positive for COVID-19 and wanted them to work from home for their own safety and the safety of others in the building.

Yoon shares his office building with the presidential press corps. After several reporters tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the presidential office said Monday it was temporarily suspending daily doorstepping with the president and taking other steps to minimize contact between Yoon and reporters.

The decision prompted speculation the presidential office had gone into crisis management mode as Yoon's unrefined impromptu remarks during the Q&A sessions have been blamed as one of the reasons for a steady decline in his approval ratings.

"Ask if you have a question. Let's just do one and go inside," Yoon told reporters who stood waiting for him from about 7 to 8 meters away, which was farther away than usual.

Asked how he plans to handle the economy, which has been hit by rising inflation and global supply chain disruptions, he answered, "The most important thing is to make sure people's livelihoods aren't hit by the economic crisis."

Yoon also responded to a question about measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19, saying the government will likely hold a COVID-19 response meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday and announce its "basic policy."

"Take care, everyone," Yoon said. "If it's okay with you, let's set it up over there in a few days," he added, referring to the press line. (Yonhap)