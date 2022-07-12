N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000: state media

This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000, according to its state media Tuesday.

More than 900 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which 99.96 percent had recovered and at least 1,850 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

The North has further tightened its virus control and prevention measures near the border areas since it blamed "alien" materials found near its eastern border with South Korea as the source of its first coronavirus infection.

"An atmosphere of helping and controlling each other is further strengthened everyday to prevent contact with unusual objects or wild animals," the KCNA said in an English-language article.

On July 10 alone, North Korean authorities conducted strict inspection of river water collected from 15 city and county locations in border areas of the country, as well as drinking water from reservoirs and fishery units of the East and West Seas, it added.

Earlier this month, the North claimed its coronavirus outbreak originated from the "alien things" near the border, alluding to such materials as anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent in large-sized balloons by North Korean defector groups in South Korea.

North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and implemented nationwide lockdowns. (Yonhap)