[Today’s K-pop] TXT to collaborate with iann dior

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will team up with American rapper and songwriter iann dior, according to their label Big Hit Music on Monday.



The band will put out the single “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)” on July 22. The American artist, whose collaboration with rapper 24kGoldn “Mood” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2020, suggested working together.



K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin touted the collaboration as the boy band’s “next crossover move” on his Twitter.



TXT’s fourth EP, “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” from May, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for seven consecutive weeks. The band is currently in the US for its “Act: Love Sick” tour, performing there for the first time in three years since its showcase “Star in US.”



Ateez hints at deeper insight for upcoming album



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez uploaded the first teaser video for its forthcoming album “The World Ep. 1: Movement” on Monday.



Under the subtitle “The Awakening of Summer,” the video starts with an urban landscape filled with tall buildings. Inside an all-white classroom, young people with blank stares listen to a message that repeats how they are safe in their “perfect” world.



Then Ateez appears, covered with hooded ponchos, gathering at a place before leader Hongjoong presses a button on a remote control.



The new album will be the beginning of a new series after its “Fever” series, which was wrapped up with “Zero: Fever Epilogue” that came out in December last year.



The album will be fully unveiled on July 29.



Enhypen’s 3rd EP sells record 1.24m copies



(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen sold more than 1.24 million copies of its third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1,” in just one week, according to a local tracking site on Monday.



Enhypen holds the record for the band to achieve a million-selling album earliest in its career, having formed in 2020. Its first studio album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” from October last year, also sold more than a million copies. The band has two million-selling albums in the shortest period since its debut.



The third EP topped the iTunes albums chart in 17 regions upon release, and the music video for the lead track “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)” amassed 10 million views on YouTube in about five days.



ITZY to livestream on the day of album release



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)