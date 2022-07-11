Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 7th anniversary

(Clockwise from top left) Cheong Chul-gun, CEO of the Korea JoongAng Daily, British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, Oh Young-jin, CEO of the Korea Times and chairman of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming, Yang Kyu-hyun, CEO of Aju Daily, Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald and four recipients of this year’s FNA awards -- Moon Sun-il of the Korea Times, Lee Ho-jeong of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Wang Hai-na of Aju Daily and Lee Hyun-joo of The Korea Herald -- pose for photographs at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Monday.
Oh Young-jin, CEO of the Korea Times who doubles as chairman of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association, (left) poses with Lee Hyun-joo, layout desk editor of The Korea Herald, one of the four recipients of the FNA annual awards at Korea Press Center in Seoul on Monday.
The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea marked its seventh anniversary on Monday in a ceremony in Seoul, reconfirming its unique role to bridge Korea and the rest of the world.
At the event, held at the Korea Press Center in Jongno, central Seoul, and attended by foreign dignitaries as well as media industry executives, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming delivered a congratulatory speech.
After offering condolences to Japan over the tragic death of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, he said this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China and stressed that the media has a role to play in improving mutual understanding.
“Print media is the main channel (of information) through which we understand another country and forge an image of it. As such, the role and responsibility of newspaper companies are ever more important now,” the envoy said in Korean.
“Please face China with two eyes, not one eye. Examine the positive sides and China’s situations as well as the negative parts,” he added.
Colin Crooks, British ambassador to Korea, also pointed out the significance of traditional media amid overflowing information online and during the pandemic.
“More than ever, the world needs free, independent and objective sources of information,” Crooks said in Korean.
“I will work with Korea to uphold media freedom and freedom of expression around the world and encourage media exchanges between our two countries.”
At Monday’s event, four journalists and staffers of the association’s four member publications were awarded for their contributions to the development of the foreign-language media industry.
Among the awardees is Lee Hyun-joo, editor of the layout desk at The Korea Herald, who was recognized for her creative designs and page layouts, as well as her contributions to digital content for the newspaper’s online platforms.
The association was established in July 2015 and carries out joint research and projects to aid the development of foreign-language newspapers published in Korea. Its members are English-language dailies The Korea Herald, the Korea JoongAng Daily, the Korea Times and the Aju Daily, which is Aju Business Daily’s Chinese edition.
By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com
)