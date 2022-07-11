Foreign Language Newspapers Association marks 7th anniversary

(Clockwise from top left) Cheong Chul-gun, CEO of the Korea JoongAng Daily, British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, Oh Young-jin, CEO of the Korea Times and chairman of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming, Yang Kyu-hyun, CEO of Aju Daily, Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald and four recipients of this year’s FNA awards -- Moon Sun-il of the Korea Times, Lee Ho-jeong of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Wang Hai-na of Aju Daily and Lee Hyun-joo of The Korea Herald -- pose for photographs at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Monday.