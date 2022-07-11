BTS celebrates Army’s anniversary through ‘BTS x Street Galleries’

This image shows a virtual street view tour of Seoul’s Namdaemun, chosen by RM of BTS. (Screenshot of “BTS x Street Galleries.”)
Google Arts & Culture launched a special collaboration with K-pop juggernaut BTS to celebrate the birthday of the band’s official fandom, known as Army.
Dubbed “BTS x Street Galleries,” the exhibition aims to bring viewers and fans on a virtual tour of the iconic pop group’s favorite artworks and to celebrate the Army’s birthday, which falls on July 9.
The collaboration project takes fans on a street view tour of locations around the world chosen by the members. Each member has also organized a virtual gallery with works that reflect their stories.
J-Hope chose to curate a gallery at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where the septet became the first K-pop act to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly and shoot a music video on-site last year. RM, who is known to be an aesthete, introduces Seoul’s Namdaemun, where the band performed for “Global Citizen Live” in 2021.
Jin chose Allianz Parque in Brazil’s Sao Paulo as his location, one of the cities the band performed in during its “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour in 2019. Suga chose Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, where the band performed on “American’s Got Talent” in 2018, describing it as “a place where BTS’ international recognition began.”
Known to be a shutterbug among BTS members, V chose London’s Tower Bridge as his location. Jimin chose Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, where the band performed during its “Love Yourself” concert. Jungkook chose Seoul’s Chunggu Building as his special place. The building was the home of the band’s agency, then known as Big Hit Entertainment, when BTS debuted.
In each location, users can create their own street gallery with artwork curated by the bandmates. Exclusive photographs and creations by the septet are also available.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)