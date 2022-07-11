Indonesia wants to act as peace bridge between Russia, Ukraine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30 in the Kremlin in Moscow. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto highlighted the role of Indonesia in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday.



Citing Indonesia’s commitment to world peace as stated in its constitution and the interest of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is also the current chair of the Group of 20, in building a peace bridge between Russia and Ukraine, Sulistiyanto underlined the mission as a breakthrough initiative for Indonesia.



President Widodo‘s delegation visited Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin in line with Indonesia’s constitutional obligation to contribute to world peace in Kremlin on June 30.



Peace and humanity has always been a priority in Indonesian foreign policy, said Indonesian Embassy in Seoul in a press statement Tuesday.



”Indonesia‘s constitution stipulates that Indonesia will always strive to contribute to the creation of world peace. In this context, I visited Kyiv and Moscow,“ Widodo said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.



”I have delivered President Zelenskyy’s message to President Putin,“ Widodo said, as he hoped to act as a bridge between Ukraine and Russia.



Widodo and Putin discussed disruptions in food and fertilizer supply chains that could affect hundreds of millions of people around the world, particularly in developing countries, the statement read.



According to the statement, Widodo applauded Putin for his promise to ensure the safety of food and fertilizer supplies from Ukraine and Russia.



“This is good news,” expressed Widodo, emphasizing support of the United Nations‘ efforts to reintegrate food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine into the global supply chain for humanity. Widodo said that Putin once again guaranteed export routes of Ukrainian food, especially those by sea.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 29 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)