Indonesia wants to act as peace bridge between Russia, Ukraine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30 in the Kremlin in Moscow. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)
Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto highlighted the role of Indonesia in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday.
Citing Indonesia’s commitment to world peace as stated in its constitution and the interest of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is also the current chair of the Group of 20, in building a peace bridge between Russia and Ukraine, Sulistiyanto underlined the mission as a breakthrough initiative for Indonesia.
President Widodo‘s delegation visited Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin in line with Indonesia’s constitutional obligation to contribute to world peace in Kremlin on June 30.
Peace and humanity has always been a priority in Indonesian foreign policy, said Indonesian Embassy in Seoul in a press statement Tuesday.
”Indonesia‘s constitution stipulates that Indonesia will always strive to contribute to the creation of world peace. In this context, I visited Kyiv and Moscow,“ Widodo said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.
”I have delivered President Zelenskyy’s message to President Putin,“ Widodo said, as he hoped to act as a bridge between Ukraine and Russia.
Widodo and Putin discussed disruptions in food and fertilizer supply chains that could affect hundreds of millions of people around the world, particularly in developing countries, the statement read.
According to the statement, Widodo applauded Putin for his promise to ensure the safety of food and fertilizer supplies from Ukraine and Russia.
“This is good news,” expressed Widodo, emphasizing support of the United Nations‘ efforts to reintegrate food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine into the global supply chain for humanity. Widodo said that Putin once again guaranteed export routes of Ukrainian food, especially those by sea.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 29 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)
“Indonesia has no interest other than that the war is soon over and its food, fertilizer, and energy supply chains can be restored immediately,” stressed Widodo.
According to Widodo, world leaders shall work together to revive the spirit of multilateralism, peace and cooperation to achieve peace.
Widodo stated to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his visit to Ukraine was a symbol of the Indonesian people‘s concern for Ukraine, underlining Indonesia’s position on sovereignty and territorial integrity, the impact of war on humanity and Ukraine’s significance in the global food supply chain.
“Every effort should be made to help Ukraine resume exporting food,” he said, stressing the need for all security guarantees for the smooth export of Ukrainian food, including in ports. “We support the United Nations‘ efforts in this regard.”
Widodo personally delivered an invitation letter to President Zelenskyy for the G-20 summit to be held in Bali in November and expressed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine, noting the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for Widodo‘s visit to Ukraine, noting it as the first by an Asian leader since the invasion of Ukraine.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)