 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Korean EDM fans cool off at Songkran Music Festival

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 11, 2022 - 15:08       Updated : Jul 11, 2022 - 15:08
A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
Songkran Music Festival landed in Korea for the first time over the weekend, with heart-thumping music and about 1 million liters of water.

S2O Korea took place at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, about 20 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday. Some 40,000 festivalgoers attended the two-day event to enjoy performances by top electronic dance artists while being sprayed with water.

The daytime highs reached over 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, but the festivalgoers came equipped -- with goggles, rash guards and bikinis, as well as fully charged water guns. At the venue’s main stage, water cannons drenched the audience. 

A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
Saturday’s performances kicked off with DJ Sura. Other performers included Third Party, Sick Individuals, Jeffrey Sutorius and Knife Party, the headliner, who wrapped up the night.

The Sunday lineup included Juncoco, Raiden, Sam Fedlt and the headliner Yellow Claw. Salbatore Ganacci, who was previously slated to perform as a on the day, could not show up as he tested positive for COVID-19.

S2O Korea is one of the first EDM festivals to take place in Korea since the virus crisis began. 

A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)
Songkran Music Festival has its roots in Songkran, a 10-day water festival that coincides with the Thai New Year. Around 300,000 people attended the annual festival when it was held in Thailand and Japan in 2019 and in Taiwan in 2020, respectively.

The event was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. BEPCTangent Creative, which organizes a number of festivals in Korea, including World DJ Festival and Heineken Presents Stadium, holds the right to host the Songkran Music Festival in Korea.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114