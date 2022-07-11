Korean EDM fans cool off at Songkran Music Festival

A scene from Songkran Music Festival, held at Seoul Land in Gwacheon on Saturday and Sunday. (BEPCTangent Creative)

Songkran Music Festival landed in Korea for the first time over the weekend, with heart-thumping music and about 1 million liters of water.



S2O Korea took place at Seoul Land in Gwacheon, about 20 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday. Some 40,000 festivalgoers attended the two-day event to enjoy performances by top electronic dance artists while being sprayed with water.



The daytime highs reached over 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, but the festivalgoers came equipped -- with goggles, rash guards and bikinis, as well as fully charged water guns. At the venue’s main stage, water cannons drenched the audience.





Saturday’s performances kicked off with DJ Sura. Other performers included Third Party, Sick Individuals, Jeffrey Sutorius and Knife Party, the headliner, who wrapped up the night.



The Sunday lineup included Juncoco, Raiden, Sam Fedlt and the headliner Yellow Claw. Salbatore Ganacci, who was previously slated to perform as a on the day, could not show up as he tested positive for COVID-19.



S2O Korea is one of the first EDM festivals to take place in Korea since the virus crisis began.





