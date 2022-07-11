BTS’ J-Hope to kick off solo venture with ‘Jack in The Box’

A concept image of J-Hope’s new song “Arson” (Big Hit Music)



J-Hope, the rapper and dancer of boy band BTS, will launch his much-anticipated debut solo studio album “Jack in The Box” on Friday on global music platforms.



Days after the K-pop juggernaut released its anthology album “Proof,” the septet’s agency Big Hit Music announced that J-Hope would expand his musical horizons with a new solo project.



“Jack in the Box” reflects his “aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” said the agency. Unlike the hopeful messages and bright tunes BTS is known for, J-Hope is expected to bring a new side of him, shedding his sunshine personality.





Leading the album are two title tracks: “Arson” and prerelease single “More,” which dropped July 1.



“More” is an old-school hip-hop song interweaved with frenzied drum beats and guitar sounds that convey J-Hope’s ambition and passion for showing his various sides to the world. The other main track, “Arson,” is a story about confronting the world outside the box and standing at a crossroads.



With “More,” J-Hope topped the iTunes music charts in 84 countries, including the US, Canada, Spain and France. The music video for “More” also racked up 10 million views on YouTube just 10 hours after its release.



Other side tracks that will anchor J-Hope’s 10-track package are: “Intro,” “Pandora’s Box,” “Stop,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box: Reflection,” “What if...,” “Safety Zone” and “Future.”







The new album will be available digitally through the Weverse Album app.



While “Jack in The Box” marks the musician’s first solo studio album, J-Hope has previously given fans a glimpse of his own personal style through mixtapes.



In 2018, the rapper released his first solo mixtape, “Hope World,” led by “Daydream” and “Airplane,” which charted at No. 19 on Top Rap Albums and No. 38 on the Billboard 200. In 2019, J-Hope dropped a collaborative single titled “Chicken Noodle Soup” with American singer Becky G, creating a viral dance challenge on social media.



J-Hope is the first member to go solo from BTS. Last month, the band announced it would go on temporary hiatus from full group activities while the bandmates would pursue solo endeavors.







