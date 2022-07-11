[Photo News] 2022 Genesis scottish open

(Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (left) and Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chang Jae-hoon (right) pose with 2022 Genesis Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele (center) at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Scotland, on Thursday.



Genesis became a new title sponsor of one of Europe’s top-tier Rolex Series tournaments last year and renamed the tournament the Genesis Scottish Open this year.



Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama, taking home $1.44 million and an Electrified GV70.

