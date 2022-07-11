Heroes outfielder Lee Jung-hoo voted KBO's top player for June

Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes tosses his bat after hitting a triple against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jung-hoo, the hitting machine of an outfielder for the Kiwoom Heroes, was named South Korean baseball's top player for June on Monday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Lee won the voting for the Player of the Month award over four other candidates. Lee collected 23 out of 31 votes from the media, and 195,776 out of 364,694 votes from fans. He scored 63.94 in converted voting points, easily beating Park Byung-ho of the KT Wiz (17.12 points).

For June, Lee led the KBO with 38 hits and 27 RBIs and tied for first with a .691 slugging percentage. He also ranked second with a .392 batting average and eight home runs, a rare power surge for the slender outfielder.

Through Sunday's action, Lee already had 14 home runs after 83 games this year, one shy of a career high set in 140 games in 2020.

Behind Lee's offensive outburst, the Heroes posted the second-best record in the league in June at 16-8-1 (wins-losses-ties). (Yonhap)