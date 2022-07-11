 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 amid resurgence woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 11, 2022 - 09:56       Updated : Jul 11, 2022 - 09:56
A citizen gets tested at a screening clinic at Seoul. (Yonhap)
A citizen gets tested at a screening clinic at Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to below 15,000 on Monday due mainly to fewer tests over the weekend amid rising concerns about a recent resurgence in infections.

The country added 12,693 new COVID-19 infections, including 180 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,524,583, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The KDCA reported 18 deaths from the virus, putting the death toll at 24,661. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 71, up from the previous day's 67.

Monday's figure nearly doubled from 6,253 cases logged a week earlier, as the country has seen an upturn in infections from end-June.

Health authorities confirmed the country has entered a new wave of COVID-19, citing the fast spread of the highly contagious mutation of the omicron strains, and experts have warned the daily count could surge to around 200,000 next month.

In line with the resurgence, the government is discussing a new set of antivirus measures, which are expected to be announced Wednesday, according to officials.

In April, the government removed almost all strict antivirus rules to support the people's return to normalcy, including private gathering limits and business hour curfews. (Yonhap)

