[Land of Squid Game] Not eating the last bite left on plate





In many cultures, eating all of the food put before you is seen as a sign that the meal was good. However, in Korea, leaving the last bite of food on the plate is considered by many to be good manners.



This is especially true if you are invited to a Korean host’s home.



Most elderly people still leave the last bite on their plate, but some young Koreans do not observe this custom and may not even be aware of this part of Korean culture.



By Min Byoung-chul





Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.











