Entertainment

[Photo News] aespa kicks off Good Morning America’s summer concert series

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 9, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Jul 9, 2022 - 16:00
K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
K-pop girl group aespa on Friday premiered the title track “Girls” of their second EP on the opening stages of the Good Morning America’s summer concert at the Rumsey Playfield in the Central Park in New York.

K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (UPI-Yonhap)
K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (UPI-Yonhap)
According to the group’s agency S.M. Entertainment, aespa became to the first K-pop girl group to perform at the summer concert series hosted by ABC, a major US television network.  

K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (AFP-Yonhap)
K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (AFP-Yonhap)
The four-member group also delivered performances of “Black Mamba”, “Life’s Too Short” and “Next Level.”  

K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (AFP-Yonhap)
K-pop girl group aespa perform on Good Morning America's summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City on Friday. (AFP-Yonhap)
Other artists taking part at this year's GMA summer concert series include Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion and OneRepublic.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
