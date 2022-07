Justice Minister Han tests positive for COVID-19 after US trip

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Justice announced Friday.According to the ministry, Han received a PCR test on Thursday after he arrived at Incheon Airport from his eight-day visit to the US, which included a meeting with the director of the FBI.The ministry noted Han would work from home until Wednesday next week, following the country‘s mandatory seven-day self-quarantine rule applied to those infected with COVID-19.Han had visited Washington and New York to seek cooperation in investigations and information exchanges with US investigative bodies.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com