National

Justice Minister Han tests positive for COVID-19 after US trip

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 12:38       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 12:38
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon Airport, Incheon, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon Airport, Incheon, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Justice announced Friday.

According to the ministry, Han received a PCR test on Thursday after he arrived at Incheon Airport from his eight-day visit to the US, which included a meeting with the director of the FBI.

The ministry noted Han would work from home until Wednesday next week, following the country‘s mandatory seven-day self-quarantine rule applied to those infected with COVID-19.

Han had visited Washington and New York to seek cooperation in investigations and information exchanges with US investigative bodies.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
