Justice Minister Han tests positive for COVID-19 after US trip

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon Airport, Incheon, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Justice announced Friday.
According to the ministry, Han received a PCR test on Thursday after he arrived at Incheon Airport from his eight-day visit to the US, which included a meeting with the director of the FBI.
The ministry noted Han would work from home until Wednesday next week, following the country‘s mandatory seven-day self-quarantine rule applied to those infected with COVID-19.
Han had visited Washington and New York to seek cooperation in investigations and information exchanges with US investigative bodies.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)