Peruvian Embassy hosts kick off reception

Peruvian Ambassador to Korea, Matute-Mejia (second from left), and Invited Chair Professor of Graduate School of Public Health at Yonsei University, John Ryu (third from left), addressing guests at the inauguration reception of the COVID-19 Testing and Laboratory Capacity Building project at the Peruvian Ambassador’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)