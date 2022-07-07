 Back To Top
Peruvian Embassy hosts kick off reception

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 11, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : Jul 11, 2022 - 14:52
Peruvian Ambassador to Korea, Matute-Mejia (second from left), and Invited Chair Professor of Graduate School of Public Health at Yonsei University, John Ryu (third from left), addressing guests at the inauguration reception of the COVID-19 Testing and Laboratory Capacity Building project at the Peruvian Ambassador’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
The Peruvian embassy hosted the kick off reception of the COVID-19 Testing and Laboratory Capacity Building project at the Peruvian Ambassador’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on July 2. The project is linked to innovative and strategic approaches of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prepare and develop the capacity of low- and middle-income countries and increase technical knowledge for the production of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals to respond to COVID-19 effectively. The event was co-sponsored by Yonsei University, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Seoul Clinical Laboratories, the Embassy of Peru and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea, Chung Jin-seuk.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
