Youth policymakers from 25 nations discuss solutions for the future

The Minister of Youth World Forum organized by the International Youth Fellowship was held in Busan on Thursday, bringing together youth and education policymakers from around the world.



The forum, annually held alongside IYF World Camp, had been on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







IYF World Camp is an international event involving youth and college students from 50 countries.



In this year’s forum, ministers and vice ministers of 26 youth and education-related ministries from 25 countries took part to discuss youth problems and their solutions.



The attending officials discussed a range of issues, including a lack of logic and ways to improve logic in youths, youth problems arising from isolation and lack of self-restraint, the organizers of the event said.



The organizers also said the attendees agreed to continue cooperating with the International Youth Fellowship, and that the IYF’s “Mind Education,” which centers on “Thinking Ability” as well as self-control and exchange could be used to address youth issues in their respective countries.



Officials who attended the event included Rodwell Ferguson, Belize minister of youth, sports and transport; Tumiso Macdonald Rakgare, Botswana’s minister of youth, gender, sport and culture; Harries Sozabile Bulunga, Eswatini minister of sports, culture and youth affairs; Ezechiel Nibigira, Burundi minister of east african community affairs, youth, sports and culture; Cameroonian Ministry of Justice, Keeper of the Seals delegate Momo Jean de Dieu; Vincent Kimba Kapanda, Democratic Republic of Congo’s director of Cabinet; Angela Altagracia Jaquez Rodriguez, Dominican Republic’s vice minister of interior and police; Eswatini Minister of Public Service Saul Mabulala Maseko; Jale Sigarara, Fiji’s assistant minister of rural & maritime development; Pierre Gomez, Gambia’s minister of higher education, research, science and technology; Jose Alberto Grijalva Gonzalez, Guatemala’s director of the National Youth Council; Augusto Gomes, Guinea Bissau’s minister of culture, youth and sports; Charles T. Sunkuli, Kenya principal secretary of State Department for youth affairs; Likeleli Tampane, Lesotho’s minister of gender and youth, sports and recreation; Itah Kandjii-Murangi, Namibian minister of higher education, technology and innovation; Sunday Akin Dare, Nigerian minister of youth and sports development; Paraguayan Vice Minister of Education and Science Fernando Griffith; Mor Khoudia Gueye, Senegal’s secretary-general of ministry of youth; Freda Belinda Adeline Tuki, Solomon Islands minister of women, youth, children and family affairs; Fotu Kuohiko Valeli Fisiiahi, Tonga’s chief executive officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; Tuvalu Governor General Tofinga Falani; Ugandan Minister of State Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku Kiime; Elvis Chishala Nkandu, Zambian minister of youth, sport and arts development; and Evelyn Ndlovu, Zimbabwean minister of primary and secondary education.



(khnews@heraldcorp.com)



By Choi He-suk (

