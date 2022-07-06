 Back To Top
Business

Hana Bank, Kyung Hee Univ. start philanthropic campaign

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 6, 2022 - 15:12       Updated : Jul 6, 2022 - 15:12
Kyung Hee University President Hahn Kyun-tae (left) and Hana Bank CEO Park Sung-ho sign an agreement on launching a philanthropic campaign to have people give away their wealth to charity after death, at the university headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Hana Bank)
Kyung Hee University President Hahn Kyun-tae (left) and Hana Bank CEO Park Sung-ho sign an agreement on launching a philanthropic campaign to have people give away their wealth to charity after death, at the university headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Hana Bank)
Hana Bank, one of the five biggest banks in South Korea, and Kyung Hee University launched a philanthropy campaign Wednesday to ask people to bequeath their fortunes to charity, amid growing awareness of charity pledges leaving behind positive social impact.

The bank will help those seeking to put money into philanthropic causes draw up a financial plan in advance while the university will look for potential candidates by offering them programs that show how charitable donations have served the greater good.

“Our mission forward as a bank is to create social values and connect them, so they really matter,” Hana Bank CEO Park Sung-ho said. Hahn Kyun-tae, president of Kyung Hee University, said the latest partnership will help usher in a more sustainable society.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
