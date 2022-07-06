 Back To Top
National

Parents of family found dead suffered from depression: police

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 6, 2022 - 16:11       Updated : Jul 6, 2022 - 16:11
Police pulls out Cho Yu-na family's submerged car on June 29. (Yonhap)
Police pulls out Cho Yu-na family's submerged car on June 29. (Yonhap)

The parents in a missing family found dead in a submerged car suffered from depression, police have said.

According to police, both of Cho Yu-na’s parents were being treated for depression at a medical center in Gwangju, where the family had resided, from 2020 until recently.

“We have been informed about the depression treatment of Cho’s parents from the National Health Insurance Corp.,” police said. “But it is difficult to reveal details as the investigation is going on and also (the family’s) privacy should be protected.”

Police said Cho’s mother, surnamed Lee, was prescribed sleeping pills twice, in April and May, but did not make additional purchases apart from the prescriptions.

Ten-year-old Cho and her parents said they would stay for about a month on Jeju Island from May 19 to June 15, requesting leave from her elementary school.

When Cho did not show up to classes after the period and was unable to be reached, however, her school reported her as missing to police.

Police tracked the family to the southern island of Wando, South Jeolla Province, and found their submerged car near a port. In the car were the bodies of the family.

Cho’s father was reported to have invested a large sum of money in cryptocurrency. The family also had debt of more than 100 million won ($76,500).

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
