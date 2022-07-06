 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Coway named among top 50 S. Korean brands

By
Published : Jul 6, 2022 - 14:44       Updated : Jul 6, 2022 - 14:44
A promotional image of Coway‘s Noble Collection induction cooking. (Coway)
A promotional image of Coway‘s Noble Collection induction cooking. (Coway)
South Korea’s home appliance brand Coway was named one of the “Best Korean Brands 2022” by global management consulting firm Interbrand.

Interbrand has announced top 50 Korean brands since 2013. This year’s recognition marks the eighth consecutive year that Coway has been named among 50 best South Korean brands.

Coway’s rank, which was placed at 27th last year, jumped up three levels to 24th. Coway’s brand value enjoyed a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase and was estimated at 1.18 trillion won ($910 million).

Leading the global home appliance industry with a new lineup of products featuring the latest technology helped Coway secure the spot, the home appliance maker said.

The brand’s Icon Water Purifier garnered interest for its convenience and innovative technology. The product tries to meet customers’ needs by allowing them to customize the product’s color.

Coway’s “Noble Collection” also garnered attention for its luxurious style. The collection started out with an air purifier, and has expanded to include induction cooktops, dehumidifiers, and water purifiers.

“Coway’s brand competitiveness comes from its focus on design, cleanliness and innovation when designing products,” said Shim Byung-hee, head of Coway’s marketing office.

“We will do our best in the future to become a leading environmental home appliance firm by providing products and services that customers can trust.”

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114