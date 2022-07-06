Coway named among top 50 S. Korean brands

A promotional image of Coway‘s Noble Collection induction cooking. (Coway)
South Korea’s home appliance brand Coway was named one of the “Best Korean Brands 2022” by global management consulting firm Interbrand.
Interbrand has announced top 50 Korean brands since 2013. This year’s recognition marks the eighth consecutive year that Coway has been named among 50 best South Korean brands.
Coway’s rank, which was placed at 27th last year, jumped up three levels to 24th. Coway’s brand value enjoyed a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase and was estimated at 1.18 trillion won ($910 million).
Leading the global home appliance industry with a new lineup of products featuring the latest technology helped Coway secure the spot, the home appliance maker said.
The brand’s Icon Water Purifier garnered interest for its convenience and innovative technology. The product tries to meet customers’ needs by allowing them to customize the product’s color.
Coway’s “Noble Collection” also garnered attention for its luxurious style. The collection started out with an air purifier, and has expanded to include induction cooktops, dehumidifiers, and water purifiers.
“Coway’s brand competitiveness comes from its focus on design, cleanliness and innovation when designing products,” said Shim Byung-hee, head of Coway’s marketing office.
“We will do our best in the future to become a leading environmental home appliance firm by providing products and services that customers can trust.”
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)