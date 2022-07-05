‘Queendom 2’ winner WJSN ready to start off fresh with single ‘Sequence’

Cap/ Girl group WJSN poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth special single, “Sequence,” on Tuesday in Seoul. (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop girl group WJSN has returned to the stage, hoping to embark on a new start of its journey with the special single album “Sequence,” after winning a crown on the second season of Mnet’s hit TV competition “Queendom” last month.



The 10-member act’s new release, “Sequence” marks a full-group return over 15 months after it released “Unnatural” in March last year. It is also all the more special to WJSN since one of the tracks, “Aura,” led the group to become the survival show’s final winner.



“(The new release is) the extension of WJSN’s identity that was shown on the second season of ‘Queendom,’” Exy said in a press conference event held at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul on Tuesday, ahead of the online release of the group’s album at 6 p.m.



According to the band’s leader, the new songs’ lyrics contain meanings of the act’s ambitions to show more eager passion when it shines the most. Soobin also said that the group is in its “greatest florescence” and the comeback is likely to mark the group’s “second chapter.”





