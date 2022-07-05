‘Queendom 2’ winner WJSN ready to start off fresh with single ‘Sequence’

Cap/ Girl group WJSN poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth special single, “Sequence,” on Tuesday in Seoul. (Starship Entertainment)
K-pop girl group WJSN has returned to the stage, hoping to embark on a new start of its journey with the special single album “Sequence,” after winning a crown on the second season of Mnet’s hit TV competition “Queendom” last month.
The 10-member act’s new release, “Sequence” marks a full-group return over 15 months after it released “Unnatural” in March last year. It is also all the more special to WJSN since one of the tracks, “Aura,” led the group to become the survival show’s final winner.
“(The new release is) the extension of WJSN’s identity that was shown on the second season of ‘Queendom,’” Exy said in a press conference event held at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul on Tuesday, ahead of the online release of the group’s album at 6 p.m.
According to the band’s leader, the new songs’ lyrics contain meanings of the act’s ambitions to show more eager passion when it shines the most. Soobin also said that the group is in its “greatest florescence” and the comeback is likely to mark the group’s “second chapter.”
The four-track single album starts with “Last Sequence,” a pop-style dance song featuring wild bass, drum and synth sounds, along with the members’ refreshing voices. The song brings up the image of fresh summer, the group described.
The other songs on the album are “Done,” “Aura” and “Stronger.” Exy participated in writing lyrics and composition for “Aura” and “Done,” while Dawon and Yeonjung composed the duet “Stronger.” The two members showcased their unit performance for the first time at its third concert “Wonderland,” held a month prior.
To return the love the act has received on “Queendom,” WJSN did not want to disappoint fans. Although it was a burden for the act to return with a “better outcome,” the group wished to harden its “winner position” with the new release, according to Eunseo.
Celebrating the grand comeback, WJSN is set to hold a global comeback show at 7 p.m. on the same day. The event will be held to celebrate the group’s final win, where the group will perform “Done” for the first time as well. It will be available on various platforms including Mnet, YouTube and Tving.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)