[Graphic News] SNU places 29th in QS World University Rankings

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 6, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 6, 2022 - 10:00

Seoul National University ranked 29th overall in the 2023 QS World University Rankings 2023, scoring its highest placement so far.

SNU received particularly good reviews in academic reputation (98.6 points) and graduate reputation (97.8 points).

Massachusetts Institute of Technology remained at the top place for the 11th consecutive year, followed by the University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Oxford and Harvard.

The QS rankings were based on academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, student-to-faculty ratio, proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students in 1,418 institutions across 100 locations.

Other Korean universities listed in the top 100 are KAIST (No. 42), Postech (No. 71), Yonsei (No. 73), Korea University (No. 74) and Sungkyunkwan University (No. 99).


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
