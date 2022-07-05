 Back To Top
National

Gangneung welcomes tourists with portal site, ‘Visit Gangneung’

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 5, 2022 - 17:53       Updated : Jul 5, 2022 - 17:53
Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung (Gangneung Tourism Development Corporation)
Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung (Gangneung Tourism Development Corporation)

You might know Gangneung as one of the host cities for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and among the host cities of another Olympics event, the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.

But Gangneung is so much more.

Gangneung, a city in Gangwon Province on the east coast of South Korea, is where you can watch the first sunrise in the country. If you take the high-speed KTX train, it takes an hour and 50 minutes from Seoul to get to Gangneung, and three hours from Incheon Airport. The Yangyang International Airport is only a 30 minutes’ drive away.

Gangneung is a historic city with two of its most famous natives from the Joseon era – a mother and her son -- featured on South Korea’s 50,000 won and 5,000 won bills, respectively.

Gangneung has both a rich history and natural attractions. The coastal city has lodging options ranging from luxury hotels to traditional hanoks. From surfing to hiking to hanok tours, there’s an activity for every tourist. Festivals are held all year around, including Gangneung Danoje, listed as a UNESCO intangible heritage.

Gangneung opened a tourism portal site for tourists, called “Visit Gangneung” (http://visitgangneung.net). Everything you need know about the city can be found on the site, which offers services in five languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese (traditional and simplified) and Indonesian. You can plan your own Gangneung experience in the “My DIY Gangneung Travel” section. In addition to finding out about fun things to do in Gangneung, you can also learn about the city’s history.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
