France-Korea critical value chains, road to resilience and prosperity: ambassador

French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lefort delivers remarks at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, June 29. (Jenny Sung)

France and Korea should secure critical supply chains between the two nations to reduce overreliance on third countries, French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lefort said at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on June 29 in Seoul.



“Increasing France-Korea ties in critical value chains can bring about more resilience and prosperity to both France and Korea,” Lefort said, adding that by producing in France, Korean companies can guarantee access to the full European market, diversify production and reduce operational risks.



Lefort cited French President Emmanuel Macron’s ambitious policy goals in key industrial sectors through France 2030, which is a $40 billion investment package announced in 2021.



Herald Group Chairman Jung Won-ju (third from left) and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (left) present a letter of appreciation to French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lefort at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, June 29. (Jenny Sung)

“France 2030 covers, among other sectors, electric vehicles, nuclear energy and semiconductors,” he said, highlighting convergence with Korea’s own priorities and future avenues for industrial cooperation is very clear.



“Korean companies will enjoy benefits of France as a business location, such as its low-carbon electricity mix with close to 75 percent nuclear share, its top engineering schools, its infrastructure and its support to research and development,” said the ambassador.



The ambassador highlighted Korea’s emergence from postwar devastation to today as one of the top economies on the planet with leadership in key technologies and value chains such as electronics, automobiles and shipbuilding.



“France-Korea relationship is also both anchored in the past, and geared towards the future” he added.



CEOs and guests pose for a group photo at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum at the Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, June 29. (Jenny Sung)