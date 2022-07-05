Forum opens in Busan on S. Korea's partnerships with Latin American, Caribbean nations

A forum on efforts to strengthen South Korea's cooperation with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) kicked off Tuesday for a two-day run in the southern port city of Busan.

The 2022 Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, co-hosted by Seoul's foreign ministry and Busan Metropolitan City, brought together about 200 attendees, including ministers, ambassadors, industry officials, and experts from 15 Central and South American nations, according to the ministry.

Minister-level officials from Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Guatemala are participating in sessions in person to exchange opinions on how to expand cooperation in mineral, energy, digital and infrastructure sectors, it said

On the margins of the forum, Foreign Minister Park Jin plans to hold back-to-back talks with ministers and vice ministers from eight countries to discuss bilateral relations and request their support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the ministry added. (Yonhap)