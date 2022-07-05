 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, Malaysia hold virtual cybersecurity session of ASEAN-related defense forum

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 5, 2022 - 11:13       Updated : Jul 5, 2022 - 11:13
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)

South Korea and Malaysia jointly held a virtual subpanel session of a regional defense forum involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday to discuss cybersecurity cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The experts' cybersecurity working group of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) kicked off the two-day session as Seoul seeks to deepen cooperation with the regional bloc on multiple fronts, including security.

South Korea and Malaysia are the co-chairs of the working group for a three-year term ending in 2024.

Participants in this week's session plan to discuss joint responses to cybersecurity threats and look into plans for cybersecurity training among member countries slated for October.

ADMM-Plus is a major defense dialogue platform involving the 10 ASEAN members as well as other key regional players, including the United States, China and Japan. Under the platform, there are various working groups handling cybersecurity, maritime security, counter-terrorism and other issues. (Yonhap)

