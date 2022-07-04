TXT embarks on first world tour with ‘Act: Love Sick’ in Seoul

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together perform in the “Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Love Sick in Seoul” concert at Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (BigHit Music)



After three years and four months on the K-pop scene, global boy band Tomorrow X Together finally came together with fans with its first in-person concert “Tomorrow X Together World Tour ‘Act : Love Sick’ in Seoul” over the weekend.



The concerts, marking the start to the quintet’s first world tour “Act : Love Sick,” took place at the Jamsil Arena of the Seoul Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The two-day event, which ran for three hours each day, featured some of the group’s biggest hits, as well as exclusive performances.



Around 5,000 fans flocked to the venue each night, for a total of around 10,000 attendees at the act’s first live concert. This turnout showed how far the boys have come since their debut. Global fans from 112 countries also joined the concert via online livestream.



Signaling the start to Sunday’s show on the second night, the arena was awash in blue light as the opening anthem of the band’s rock score “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” rang out. The boys jumped onto the stage, decked out in glamorous pink outfits.



After ending their lung-busting first song, TXT members gathered at center stage to face their fans.



“It’s our second concert, and our first one nine months ago was held online. Finally, this is our second day being greeted by Moas’ voices both online and offline in one place together,” Beomgyu said, referring to the band’s global fan base, Moa.



Taehyun chimed into say, “We were here last night, and I was so nervous and excited that I didn’t know how time went by. It just passed in a snap. Let’s have fun again tonight.”



A sea of fans feverishly welcomed the members, screaming and lighting up their glow sticks at every word from the members.



The show had been carefully coordinated to reflect TXT’s world building narrative, which had been told through the band’s “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” album series and the two “minisode” EPs bridging the two chapters.







K-pop band Tomorrow X Together perform in the “Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Love Sick in Seoul” concert at Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (BigHit Music)