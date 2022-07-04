TXT embarks on first world tour with ‘Act: Love Sick’ in Seoul

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together perform in the “Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Love Sick in Seoul” concert at Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (BigHit Music)
After three years and four months on the K-pop scene, global boy band Tomorrow X Together finally came together with fans with its first in-person concert “Tomorrow X Together World Tour ‘Act : Love Sick’ in Seoul” over the weekend.
The concerts, marking the start to the quintet’s first world tour “Act : Love Sick,” took place at the Jamsil Arena of the Seoul Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The two-day event, which ran for three hours each day, featured some of the group’s biggest hits, as well as exclusive performances.
Around 5,000 fans flocked to the venue each night, for a total of around 10,000 attendees at the act’s first live concert. This turnout showed how far the boys have come since their debut. Global fans from 112 countries also joined the concert via online livestream.
Signaling the start to Sunday’s show on the second night, the arena was awash in blue light as the opening anthem of the band’s rock score “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” rang out. The boys jumped onto the stage, decked out in glamorous pink outfits.
After ending their lung-busting first song, TXT members gathered at center stage to face their fans.
“It’s our second concert, and our first one nine months ago was held online. Finally, this is our second day being greeted by Moas’ voices both online and offline in one place together,” Beomgyu said, referring to the band’s global fan base, Moa.
Taehyun chimed into say, “We were here last night, and I was so nervous and excited that I didn’t know how time went by. It just passed in a snap. Let’s have fun again tonight.”
A sea of fans feverishly welcomed the members, screaming and lighting up their glow sticks at every word from the members.
The show had been carefully coordinated to reflect TXT’s world building narrative, which had been told through the band’s “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” album series and the two “minisode” EPs bridging the two chapters.
K-pop band Tomorrow X Together perform in the “Tomorrow X Together World Tour Act: Love Sick in Seoul” concert at Jamsil Arena in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (BigHit Music)
The boys ramped up the excitement with “Wishlist,” “Blue Orangeade” and “Magic.” While tempering the hype a bit with “Ghosting,” they cranked up the energy once more with “New Rules” and a special remix of “Puma.” The “Puma” remix performance included a solo dance break by Yeonjun that induced ear-splitting cheers from fans.
TXT members galloped around the main stage and a protruding platform as they continued to electrify fans with the songs “What If I Had Been That Puma” and “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” while cooing into fans’ ears with the balladic tune “Trust Fund Baby.”
From here on, the members performed 11 songs almost nonstop. The energy inside the venue ramped up as the boys ran through some of their biggest hits, including “Crown,” “Magic Island,” “Run Away,” “Frost,” “Opening Sequence” and “Anti-Romantic.” The set list also included “Eternally” and “Lonely Boy,” which were performed live for the first time.
Wrapping up the official set list with its latest release, “Good Boy Gone Bad,” TXT brought a real close to the night with three encore performances. The highlight of the night came with the final encore song, “Sweat,” the bandmates’ self-written track which has not been officially released yet.
In the members’ final speech of the night, Yeonjun said that experiencing shows like this have made him crave more. “I hope we can meet more Moas on a bigger stage next time,” he said.
“The second day of TXT’s first world tour is coming to a close … I really enjoyed the show thanks to Moas’ cheers,” Huening Kai added.
“We’ve prepared many things in a short time, and as much as we reveled in joy over the last two nights thanks to Moas, I hope that you also became happier through us,” Soobin said.
Kicking off in Seoul, TXT will continue its “Act: Love Sick” world tour in the US and Asia, where they will meet fans in 14 cities through 20 shows.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)