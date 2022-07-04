 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

S. Korea hits record high power demand in June

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 4, 2022 - 16:25       Updated : Jul 4, 2022 - 16:25
Tropical night in Seoul (Yonhap)
Tropical night in Seoul (Yonhap)
Early sizzling temperatures that hit the country last month led to record-breaking electricity demand for the month of June, data showed Monday.

According to Korea Power Exchange, the country’s average maximum power demand stood at 71,805 megawatts last month, up 4.3 percent on-year -- the highest since records began in June 2005.

It is also the first year that the average maximum power demand surpassed 70,000 megawatts.

The sudden surge of power consumption resulted from many households and buildings turning up the air conditioning due to the first-ever tropical night for June across the country.

A tropical night is when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

As power consumption surged, South Korea’s reserve electricity ratio fell below the 10 percent level for the first time this year.

The reserve ratio that should be maintained above 10 percent to supply stable power and prepare for emergencies, is likely to further drop in July and August—months during which power consumption jumps due to air conditioning use, according to industry watchers.

In that case, the government could impose emergency measures for the first time since September 2013 to control power use.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy forecasts that electricity demand will rise to the 91.7-95.7 gigawatt range in the second week of August when the summer heat usually reaches its peak, up from 91.1 gigawatts measured last year.

The ministry expects power reserves to plunge to their lowest levels in recent years -- to around 5.2 gigawatts this summer, half of that of last year.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114