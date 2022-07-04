 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Lovebug outbreak hits northwestern Seoul

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 4, 2022 - 16:06       Updated : Jul 4, 2022 - 17:55

Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)
Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)


Over the weekend, northwestern Seoul saw an outbreak of lovebug, a type of march fly.

The packs of flies, mostly flying in pairs, were seen across the northwestern Seoul area, in places like Eunpyeong-gu, Seodaemun-gu and the neighboring Gyeonggi area.

Lovebugs are a species of march fly. While their scientific name is plecia nearctica, they are nicknamed lovebugs because matured pairs remain together for several days after mating.

Though they are not toxic or harmful, they have invaded residential areas, flying into people’s homes and stores and sticking to vehicles.

Social media was flooded with accounts of seeing flocks of lovebugs over the weekend. Some even asked for help catching the insects which had flown into their home. 

Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)
Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)
Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)
Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)


With residents filing complaints, the Eunpyeong-gu Public Health Center has launched a task force team to address the issue. The team, joined by other local organizations, will use a spray across the area that will kill the insect and its larva.

Though the specific reason for the outbreak has not yet been confirmed, it is suspected they have multiplied rapidly due to the hot and humid days. Also, authorities were not able to spray insect repellent in advance as it had rained continuously for days in Seoul due to the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Professor Lee Dong-kyu from Koshin University said insect spray used in homes can help kill lovebugs.

“Lovebugs are susceptible to insecticide. Insect sprays used at home are enough for pest control,” Lee said on a CBS radio show Monday.

“Also, lovebugs are slow. You could use a vacuum cleaner to get rid of them,” Lee said. “Spraying a mix of mouthwash, water and lemon or orange extract can repel lovebugs, too.”

The Eunpyeong-gu Public Health Center advised residents to use curtains to block light as lovebugs are drawn to illuminations.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114