Lovebug outbreak hits northwestern Seoul

Lovebug seen in northwestern Seoul area (Yonhap)





Over the weekend, northwestern Seoul saw an outbreak of lovebug, a type of march fly.



The packs of flies, mostly flying in pairs, were seen across the northwestern Seoul area, in places like Eunpyeong-gu, Seodaemun-gu and the neighboring Gyeonggi area.



Lovebugs are a species of march fly. While their scientific name is plecia nearctica, they are nicknamed lovebugs because matured pairs remain together for several days after mating.



Though they are not toxic or harmful, they have invaded residential areas, flying into people’s homes and stores and sticking to vehicles.



Social media was flooded with accounts of seeing flocks of lovebugs over the weekend. Some even asked for help catching the insects which had flown into their home.





