Seoul Stage 11 returns with concerts across Seoul

A poster image of Seoul Stage 11 concert for July (Seoul Cultural Foundation)
Ten concerts will start at 11 a.m. at various spots in Seoul on Thursday as the Seoul Cultural Foundation‘s concert series Seoul Stage 11 returns for the month of July.
Launched in April, the concert series is held on the first Thursday of every month at venues across the city that are operated by the foundation.
Under the theme of "musical heat shelter," this month’s performances have been organized to offer a bit of cool relaxation in the midday heat.
Seoul Arts Education Center will be holding a barrier-free puppet show, while Seoul Arts Education Center in Yongsan is hosting a performance by Lee Lang, an independent music singer-songwriter, writer, and illustrator.
Seoul Art Space Geumcheon is presenting a unique stage with a mix of Korean pansori, Spanish flamenco music and dance performances. Seoul Art Space Mullae will be presenting Korean traditional comic plays, while Seoul Dance Center has Emmanuel Sanou, a dancer from Burkina Faso, and Jo Ah-ra performing.
At Seoul Citizens Hall, The Bliss Korea, a band playing Japanese colonial period-style music, will take to the stage, while electronic duo Haepaary and indie band 9 and Numbers will be performing at the Seoul Artist’s Platform New & Young.
Seoul Arts Space Center Seogyo will have indie band Hwabun performing. Jambinai, a band that mixes traditional Korean music with rock, will be performing at Daehakro Studio.
Seoul Arts Space Yeonhui will be hosting an outdoor concert titled "Yeollim," where multiple musicians and writers will be holding a classical concert and a mini-book concert.
All performances are free of charge. Starting times may range from 11 a.m. to noon, depending on the venue.
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)