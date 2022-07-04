Belarus marks National Day

Artists from Belarus perform a traditional Belarusian song during the reception of Belarus National Day and 30th anniversary of Belarus-Korea diplomatic relations at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Belarusian Embassy celebrated National Day and the 30th anniversary of Belarus-Korea diplomatic relations on Thursday at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul.



Delivering welcome remarks at the ceremony, Belarusian Ambassador to South Korea Andrew Chernetsky recalled his country’s liberation from Nazi invaders on July 3, 1944.



“In that terrible war, every third inhabitant of Belarus died,” he said, adding that war memories continue to live in generations of Belarusian people.



Chernetsky said that Belarus had declared 2022 as the year of historical memory to preserve and strengthen the unity of the Belarusian people.



“Like Korea, we know the price of freedom,” said the Belarusian ambassador stressing that both countries saw the terrible consequences of war and do not want it to happen again.



Belarusian Ambassador to South Korea Andrew Chernetsky speaks during the reception for Belarus National Day and the 30th anniversary of Belarus-Korea diplomatic relations at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)