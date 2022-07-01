Tropical storm Aere forecast to affect southern parts of Korea next week

People in umbrellas at a crosswalk in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)



Tropical storm Aere is likely to affect Jeju Island and other southern parts of South Korea early next week after having formed off Japan's Okinawa, the weather agency said Friday.



Aere was moving north-northeast at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour, packing winds of up to 65 km per hour and with a central pressure of 1,002 hectopascals upon its formation in the sea 760 km off south-southeast of Okinawa at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



Jeju Island and areas along the south coast are forecast to come under the influence of the tropical storm from Monday to Tuesday, the agency said.



Aere may pass over waters 260 km south-southwest of Jeju on Monday morning and move eastward to pass near Busan on Tuesday morning, according to the KMA.



The country's southern parts are expected to see heavy rains and strong winds as the tropical storm passes through.



The agency added that Aere could change course and a more accurate forecast will be possible on Sunday morning. (Yonhap)