[Herald Interview] Jun Jong-seo understands varied responses to Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’

Jun Jong-seo (Netflix)



Jun Jong-seo, who plays the role of a gang member known by the codename “Tokyo,” said she agrees with widely differing reviews about Netflix’s latest Korean original series “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.”



“I believe there are both strengths and weaknesses to the original and remake of ‘Money Heist.’ Even I found some aspects, featured in the original series, were better than our project,” the 27-year-old actor said in an online interview Thursday. “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” is a localized remake of the 2017 Spanish series “Money Heist.”



“While the Spanish series emphasizes the gang members’ individual charms and shows diverse characteristics, our project focuses more on the overall flow of the storyline. My character is more rational and obediently follows the ideology of the professor to make a successful heist,” Jun said.



She thought that this could be one of the reasons some viewers are a little disappointed with her character in comparison to the original Tokyo, who is more emotional and spontaneous, the actor added.



But she believes her series brings a new interpretation to the global hit series.



Jun Jong-seo plays the gangster Tokyo in “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area.” (Netflix)