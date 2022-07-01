 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Online shopping expands in May on lifting of virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2022 - 12:50       Updated : Jul 1, 2022 - 12:50
(123rf)
(123rf)

Online shopping in South Korea continued to increase in May as the lifting of virus curbs bolstered demand for travel and cultural services and foodstuffs, data showed Friday.

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 17.3 trillion won ($13.4 billion) in May, up 10.5 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices increased 14.6 percent on-year to 12.9 trillion won. Mobile shopping took up 74.4 percent of the total value of online shopping.

In May, online purchases of travel services as well as cultural and leisure services recovered to pre-pandemic levels on the back of eased virus curbs.

On April 18, South Korea lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, except the mask mandate, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.

In May, online shopping of travel and transportation services jumped 97.5 percent on-year to 1.56 trillion won. The May reading marked the largest since 1.69 trillion won in August 2019.

That of cultural and leisure services soared 165.2 percent to 263.6 billion won. The May figure was the highest since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 2017.

Online shopping of food and beverage rose 16.8 percent to 2.32 trillion won in the month.

Meanwhile, online transactions of food delivery services declined for the first time since 2017, as more people chose to dine out amid increased outdoor activity. They fell 3.7 percent on-year to 2.06 trillion won, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114