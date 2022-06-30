Yoon, NATO Secretary-General reaffirm to develop cooperative relationship

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. (Yonhap)
MADRID – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday to discuss South Korea-NATO cooperation and exchange views on major international issues, including those pertaining to the Korean Peninsula.
President Yoon said that South Korea and NATO have been closely cooperating and responding to various challenges facing the international community since establishing the global partnership in 2006, according to a press statement.
Both sides expected that cooperation would be expanded through the signing of a new partnership in the second half of this year, and communication between the two sides would be more institutionalized by establishing Seoul’s diplomatic mission to NATO at its Brussels headquarters, the statement added.
Secretary-General Stoltenberg welcomed President Yoon‘s participation in the NATO summit, and assessed that the attendance of the South Korean leader, a major partner in the Indo-Pacific region, has historical significance at the NATO level. He said he would make efforts to continuously strengthen and develop the South Korea-NATO cooperative relationship.
In addition, President Yoon cited the North Korean nuclear issue as a severe threat to regional peace, stability and the international nuclear non-proliferation system at the meeting. He requested continued interest and cooperation from NATO on the South Korean government’s North Korea policy.
Secretary-General Stoltenberg reaffirmed his unwavering support for the South Korean government’s position and his commitment to continued cooperation.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)