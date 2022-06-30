[Scholars and their spaces] ‘If you are not progressing, you are regressing’

A restored Galsanseowon is located at Choryeo History Park in Sejong City. (Sejong City)

A monument to a scholar that stands in the center of Sejong city, South Korea’s administrative capital, is inscribed with a long letter to King Hyojong.



The letter, considered to be the most notable appeal of its kind, was unprecedented at the time. More than 20,000 characters long, it contains a complete development plan for national reform proposed by Yi Yu-tae (1607-1684), a prominent scholar of the Giho school of Neo-Confucianism in the middle Joseon period. Upon reading the letter, King Hyojong shed tears and said, “All the policies presented in this appeal need to be implemented.” This remains recorded in the “Seungjeongwon Ilgi,” or the “Diaries of the Royal Secretariat.”



“The king does not ask their subjects about governing policies. Subjects are not enthusiastic about their duties for the people. Schools do not make efforts to raise scholars. The government does not implement effective policies,” the letter reads.



The first half of the appeal realistically analyzes the situation and identifies the social ills plaguing the Joseon era. Specific action plans for reform are presented in the latter part of the appeal as follows. “Officials whose work requires professional expertise need to be ensured of the continuity of their positions without frequent changes, while incompetent officials need to be laid off.”



A monument with the inscription of “Gihaebongsa,” Yi Yu-tae’s written appeal to King Hyojong, stands at Choryeo History Park in Sejong City. (Sejong City)