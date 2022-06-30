Top court clears Shinhan chief of unethical hiring claims

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung talks to reporters outside the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Nov.22, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s top court on Thursday cleared Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung of unethical hiring charges, putting an end to a four-year legal battle and creating an opening for his possible third term.
The Supreme Court upheld the Seoul High Court’s decision in November last year to side with Cho on allegations that he had exercised his influence by accepting hiring requests from lawmakers and company executives to recruit their children from 2013 to 2016, at the time he was CEO of Shinhan’s flagship lender Shinhan Bank.
Prosecutors first indicted Cho and six other Shinhan Bank officials -– including human resources staff -- in 2018 on allegations of meddling with hiring of 30 applicants and manipulating the recruitment process to confirm male applicants took up three quarters of the open positions.
The top court said the three out of 30 applicants that Cho was suspected of involved in their recruiting were either justifiably hired based on their performance or failed to pass the interview.
But unlike Cho, some of the other Shinhan Bank officials, including Yoon Seung-wook, a former vice president at the lender, were found guilty, confirming there were practices of unethical hiring within the company.
Cho had initially received a six-month prison term alongside a two-year suspension from the Seoul Eastern District Court in 2020, in which he appealed to a higher court.
If Cho had been found guilty by the top court, he would have been barred from becoming an executive at all financial institutions here, blocking him from serving another term as Shinhan Financial Group chairman. Cho is currently serving his second three-year term, which is set to end March 2023.
Industry watchers say that Cho is now likely to serve another term, as Shinhan has achieved sharp growth under the current chairman. Shinhan Financial Group’s net profit has nearly doubled since Cho took rein in 2017, with its annual net profit increasing from 2.91 trillion won ($2.23 billion) in end-2017 to 4.01 trillion won in end-2021, according to regulatory filings.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)