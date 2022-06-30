[Herald Interview] Not like in movies: Police director talks about cross-border investigations

Ma Dong-seok stars in “The Round Up” (ABO Entertainment)



In the latest action thriller “The Round Up,” a tenacious Korean detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee) chases after a ruthless murderer Kang Hae-sang (Son Suk-ku) in Vietnam who kidnapped and murdered a Korean tourist there.



Mostly set in the Southeast Asian country, the film’s bloody fight and chase scenes between the two protagonists have enthralled more than 10 million moviegoers, making it one of the biggest box office hits since the pandemic hit South Korea.





Son Suk-ku stars in “The Round Up” (ABO Entertainment)



In reality, however, Korean detectives can’t run after compatriot criminals in a foreign country without going through Interpol, or the International Criminal Police Organization, according to Kang Ki-taek, a director at the Korean National Police Agency’s foreign affairs bureau.





Kang Ki-taek, a director at the Korea National Police Agency‘s foreign affairs bureau, who leads an international investigative assistance division at the bureau. (Courtesy of Kang)



“Let’s say a detective obtains intelligence that a wanted criminal has escaped to Vietnam and committed a criminal act there. The first thing the officer can and should do is to contact Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Hanoi,” said he, who leads an international investigative assistance division at the bureau.



“Regional police officers will then launch an investigation and take steps to arrest and punish the fugitive in accordance with domestic law.”



Created in 1923 to facilitate cross-border investigative cooperation, Interpol operates through a network of National Central Bureaus installed at every police headquarters of its 192 member countries. Kang’s division doubles as Seoul’s NCB, tasked with sharing criminal data and intelligence with foreign counterparts.



Joint police investigation through Interpol is not required by law, but it is an international agreement amongst governments.





An Interpol sign is installed at the entrance of the Korea National Police Agency‘s foreign affairs bureau which doubles as Seoul’s Interpol National Central Bureau. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)



Kang, who was until late 2020 the head of Interpol’s Liaison Office for Asia and South Pacific in Bangkok, also noted in real-life cases, Ma Seok-do’s use of physical force in the pursuit of the criminal in Vietnam is unlikely to be justified, since Ma would be a mere foreigner, not a law enforcement officer there.



Then in reality, how do Korean police nab fugitives hiding in a foreign land?



“The Round Up” is, according to its director Lee Sang-yong, inspired by the true story of a Korean criminal trio who committed a series of kidnappings, and some murders, in Manila and Cebu, the Philippines, between 2008 and 2012. Their primary targets were Korean tourists.



Despite many obstacles in the effort to bring them to justice, all three were eventually nabbed. Two are currently serving life terms in prison here, while one died by suicide after being caught in the Philippines.





Kim Sung-kon, one of the three criminals who committed serial kidnappings in the Philippines between 2008 and 2012, arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 13, 2015, after being extradited from the Philippines to Seoul. (Yonhap)