2022 Punggi expo to bring new insights on ginseng

Poster of 2022 World Punggi Ginseng Expo, Yeongju, Korea (Yeongju City)

The upcoming 2022 World Punggi Ginseng Expo in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, aims to showcase a fresh aspect of the traditional Korean ginseng, the expo organizing committee said Wednesday.



Under the theme, “Ginseng, embracing the world and opening the future,” the expo will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23., at the Punggi Ginseng Culture Pop-up Park in Yeongju.



Records of ginseng in Punggi date back to 1541 when Joo Se-boong, then governor of Punggi, after studying soil and weather conditions suitable for growing the herbal plant, collected ginseng seeds and began cultivating them in the area.



The expo aims to broaden the appeal of the root vegetable to a wider audience by collaborating with various industries, including the beauty, medical, health and bioscience-driven sectors.





Lee Hee-beom, chairperson of 2022 World Punggi Ginseng Expo organizing committee, speaks to reporters during a press conference held at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, Wednesday. (Shin Seon-mi/ The Korea Herald)