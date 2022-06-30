Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips

Samsung Electronics executives hold 3-nanometer semiconductor wafers in this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has begun mass production of 3-nanometer semiconductors, stepping up its game in the most advanced chipmaking process node and beating its foundry rival and industry leader TSMC.

The next-generation 3nm chips are built on Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, which Samsung said will eventually allow area reduction of up to 35 percent while providing 30 percent higher performance and 50 percent lower power consumption, compared with the existing FinFET process.

Samsung said its first-generation of the 3nm process node achieves a 16 percent area reduction, 23 percent higher performance and a 45 percent lower power consumption.

The world's largest memory chip maker has collaborated with its partners, including German tech firm Siemens and American silicon design company Synopsys, which are members of Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM), since the third quarter of last year to provide foundry customers with chip design infrastructure and other services.

The South Korean tech giant showcased its 3nm chips to US President Joe Biden in May when he visited Samsung's Pyeongtaek complex, the world's largest semiconductor facility located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, said it will begin mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of the year.

The two companies have been in fierce competition to outperform each other by bringing the most advanced and efficient chips to the mass market and to win customers for contract chip manufacturing.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker and second largest foundry player, has said its 2nm process node was in the early stages of development, with mass production planned for 2025.

According to industry tracker TrendForce, TSMC took up 53.5 percent of the global foundry market, followed by Samsung with 16.3 percent, in the first quarter of this year.

In 2019, Samsung unveiled a massive investment plan of 171 trillion won ($151 billion) in the logic chip and foundry sectors by 2030, as the tech giant eyes expansion of its leadership beyond the memory business.

Last month, it unveiled additional investment plans in the chip business, vowing to cement its leading position and try to enhance its contract chip manufacturing business and create a fabless ecosystem in South Korea. (Yonhap)