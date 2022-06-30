 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea to seek close cooperation with China for peaceful resolution of N.K. nuclear issue: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2022 - 11:01       Updated : Jun 30, 2022 - 11:01
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a coordination meeting on key state affairs at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a coordination meeting on key state affairs at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday (Yonhap)

South Korea will seek close cooperation with China to peacefully address threats posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday.

Han made the remarks at a forum marking the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Seoul and Beijing, amid growing concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang carrying out a nuclear test.

"We will closely cooperate with China to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue," Han told the forum.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have said North Korea appears to have completed all preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test, and that Pyongyang may only be waiting for the right timing.

So far this year, North Korea has fired about 30 ballistic missiles, including its first tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in some five years.

"Relations between the two countries should be developed in a way that contributes to peace on the Korean Peninsula and prosperity of the international community," Han said.

With regard to bilateral relations, Han said Seoul and Beijing need to expand their cooperation in the fields of climate change, supply of raw materials, public health and culture.

"We should continue to explore growth engine industries that will develop economic cooperation between the two countries," Han said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114