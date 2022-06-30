 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases slip back below 10,000

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2022 - 10:30       Updated : Jun 30, 2022 - 10:30
A man gets tested for the coronavirus at a testing center near Seoul Station on June 29, 2022. (Yonhap)
A man gets tested for the coronavirus at a testing center near Seoul Station on June 29, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell back below 10,000 Thursday amid the slowdown of the virus.

The country added 9,595 new COVID-19 infections, including 142 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,359,341, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily cases remained below 10,000 from June 10 until Tuesday but rose above 10,000 Wednesday before falling back down again.

While the virus curve is generally trending downward, Thursday's figure is up by 2,102 cases from a week ago and 1,607 from two weeks ago, in a possible sign that the spread of the coronavirus is picking up speed again.

The pandemic peaked in mid-March with more than 621,000 daily cases in South Korea and has since been in retreat. But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning immunity and eased social distancing rules.

The KDCA reported 10 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,547. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 54, down by five from a day ago. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114