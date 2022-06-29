[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches ‘Summer Perfection’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul greets summer with a cobalt-blue color-inspired package, in collaboration with skincare brand Swiss Perfection.



All package guests are offered a 15ml bottle of Cellular Soothing Facial Lotion presented in an elegant blue carry pouch, including a mirror. Guests choosing the Griffin Suite will receive an additional 30ml bottle of Cellular Essential Vitamin Cream.



Two bottles of Wine Cruiser Blueberry are also given as complimentary gifts.



The package is priced at 369,000 won for a Deluxe Room and 599,000 won for a Griffin Suite.



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils ‘Summer Shopping’ package



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a seasonal promotion with shopping and cultural experiences at The Hyundai Seoul, the department store linked directly to the hotel.



The Summer Shopping Package features one night in a Fairmont Room, buffet breakfast for two at Spectrum, one refreshing iced red bean bingsu dessert at the hotel‘s Atrium Lounge, shopping vouchers for The Hyundai Seoul, and two tickets to the Magic Shot exhibition.



The package also includes a Lightful C Rose Tone-up Base and Fix Plus Mini M.A.C, two summer skincare products by Canadian global cosmetic brand M.A.C..



Reservations are available from July 1 to Aug. 31. Prices start from 458,000 won.

Park Hyatt Busan launches ’Green Summer‘ package



Park Hyatt Busan welcomes the summer holiday season with a “Green Summer” package, which includes accommodation and breakfast at the hotel.



Each guest room will be equipped with a “Kakadu Youth Glow Vita Tone Up Sun Serum” by beauty and lifestyle brand Aromatica.



Guests will be offered a limited-edition “Park Hyatt Busan Cooler Bag,” created for this year’s summer season only.



Reservations are open from June 28. for stays between July 1 and Aug. 31.



InterContinental opens premium Boutique Wine Shop



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong announced the opening of its Boutique Wine Shop in the Grand Deli on the first floor, housing over 1,400 quality wines carefully picked by the hotel‘s senior sommelier.



The Grand Deli’s Boutique Wine Shop offers a one-of-a-kind selection of rare great vintage wines, as well as nature-friendly vegan, natural and organic wines.



Rare wines are sold in limited quantities, such as the Screaming Eagle and Harlan Estate. A wine sommelier is on standby to offer customers personalized curation services.



To commemorate its opening, the shop offers wine canvas bags, tote bags, wooden cheese boards and other giveaway items with wine purchases through June 30.

