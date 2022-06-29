[Photo News] El Salvador Project

(Daewoo E&C)
Jungheung Group Vice Chairman Jung Won-ju (right) and Urban Development Minister of El Salvador Edgar Romeo Rodriguez Herrera shake hands to encourage Daewoo E&C’s participation in the Los Chorros highway expansion project. The project, mainly focusing on connecting San Salvador to western parts of the country, includes the use of the Export-Import Bank of Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund for a construction of 902-meter-long bridge. The organizers of the project are expecting to hold a limited competitive bidding for Korean construction companies at the end of the year. Jungheung is the largest shareholder of Daewoo E&C and Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)