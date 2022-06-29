From mini couches to feeding mats, Gucci launches pet collection

Gucci’s new GG Pet coat, part of the “Gucci Pet Collection,” is worn by a Welsh Corgi. (Gucci)
Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci on Wednesday launched its new “Gucci Pet Collection,” catering to canines and felines that enjoy extravagant lifestyles.
The product line is part of a larger collection titled “Gucci Lifestyle,” which was launched in September 2021. The pet attire and accessories are all made from recycled cotton and polyester, and Gucci’s own eco-friendly fabric called Demetra that is made from sustainable, renewable sources.
Pet owners can now match with their four-legged friends in Gucci polos, knitwear, T-shirts and coats in strawberry and heart designs and the classic Gucci monogram.
Pets can also flaunt leather collars and leashes made with GG canvas, the interlocking Gucci logo print, the web stripes and other Gucci designs.
Home and pet care accessories are also up for sale, including food bowls, feeding mats, mini couches and pet carriers.
The collection can be purchased at select Gucci stores across South Korea, as well as the brand’s online store.
The launch comes as an increasing number of pet owners here are spending larger sums on luxury- and health-related products for their furry critters.
Industries across different sectors have responded to such demands, with the Korea Ginseng Corp. launching its red ginseng-based cat food last week, and a VIP luxury pet hospital that exclusively serves feline clients opening earlier this month.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)